PM To Attend DU's Centenary Valedictory Ceremony, Inaugurate 3 Buildings Today At 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the valedictory ceremony of centenary celebrations of Delhi University today at 11 am. The event will be held at Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Complex. It is also scheduled that PM Modi will address the gathering on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University’s Computer Centre, the building of Faculty of Technology, and of the Academic Block which will be built in the North Campus of the University. Apart from PM Modi, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion as the guest of honor.

Sharing the update on his Twitter handle PM Modi wrote, “Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi’s centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone."

As reported by news agency, PTI, some DU colleges has announced guidelines ahead of the PM Modi’s live telecast today. Some of them includes, compulsory attendance for students and teachers, no black dresses during the telecast and suspension of classes between 10 am to noon. Many other DU colleges, on the other hand, have made it clear that only students and professors are invited to the valedictory function and that there would be no attendance. The DU administration has also made it clear that attendance is not required and has even arranged for a live telecast of the event for those who are unable to attend in person.

To celebrate its centenary, the university had organised a number of events and projects scheduled for the entire year like setting up new hostels and structures, introducing new courses, documented the history of the university, light and sound performances. Other noteworthy initiatives included the founding of DU Studio, Litfests, book melas, and the planning of seminars, conferences, workshops, and international lecture series.