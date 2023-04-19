PM to Inaugurate Medical College in Silvassa on April 25, Hold Roadshow in Daman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a medical college in Silvassa town and launch a slew of projects worth more than Rs 4,800 crore in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu during his visit on April 25, government officials said on Tuesday.

Later in the evening, the PM is scheduled to hold a 16-kilometer-long roadshow in Daman town of the Union Territory, they said.

As per schedule released by the officials, Modi will reach Silvassa, the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district, on April 25 to inaugurate the centrally-funded “NAMO Medical College” and other allied buildings in the campus which were built at a cost of Rs 203 crore.

After taking a round of the newly-built medical college and other facilities, which are part of the “NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute’’, the PM will address a gathering at Sayli village near Silvassa.

From the same venue, he would inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects for the entire Union Territory located adjoining Gujarat. In all, the PM will launch projects worth Rs 4,804.64 crore during his day-long visit, said the officials.

In the evening, Modi will travel to Daman town of the Union Territory where he will hold a 16-km-long roadshow, which will pass from a newly-developed seafront road, they said.

With an aim to turn Daman into a major tourist hotspot, the development of a state-of-the-art infrastructure project called “Devka Promenade and Seafront” was started in May 2018 and completed in March 2023 at a cost of Rs 165.10 crore, said a release.

Sources revealed the PM is also expected to attend the ongoing Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam event at Somnath in Gujarat on April 26.

The event, being organised from April 17 to 30, aims to preserve and promote the rich culture and heritage of the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The programme seeks to reconnect Tamil-speaking migrants from Saurashtra with their roots and foster participation in cultural exchange between the region and the southern state.

