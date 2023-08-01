PMC English Medium Primary Teacher 2023: Registration Ends On August 1

Pune Municipal Corporation has released the recruitment notification for the vacancy of English Medium Primary Teacher. All the eligible aspirants are advised to visit the PMC career official website i.e., pmc.gov.in. Those seeking recruitment must note that the last date to apply offline is on or before 01-Aug-2023. Through this recruitment drive, PMC aims at filling up a total of 153 vacancies for the post out of which 97 are for English Medium primary teachers.

Those who clear the selection process to get recruited for the respective posts will be paid Rs 20,000 monthly. The job location is Pune, Maharashtra.

PMC English Medium Primary Teacher 2023: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: As per the official notification released by PMC, the candidate should have passed 12th, D.Ed, D.Sc, D.Sc.Ed, B.Sc. Ed, B.Ed from a recognized board or University.

Application Fee: To apply for the post of English medium primary teacher, the application fee is zero.

PMC English Medium Primary Teacher 2023: Selection process

The selection process for recruitment includes an interview round to check the skills and abilities of the candidate and examine if they are apt for the role.

PMC English Medium Primary Teacher 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at pmc.gov.in.

Look for PMC Recruitment or Careers option.

On the homepage, click on the link provided under the tabs

The next step includes downloading the application form for English Medium Primary Teacher Jobs.

Fill out the application form and check for mistakes, if any.

Pay the application fee (If applicable).

The applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant self-attested documents to the address mentioned in the notification.

Do not forget to note down the application form number/courier acknowledgement number.

Besides 97 vacancies for English medium primary teachers, Pune Municipal Corporation is also inviting applications for Urdu medium primary teachers and special teachers. The educational qualification for the rest of the posts is slightly different while the selection process and application fee are the same for all the vacancies. Candidates are advised to prepare themselves better before appearing for the interview round.