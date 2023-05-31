Power Finance Corporation Jobs 2023: Applications Invited For 29 Managerial Posts

The Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFCL) has invited applications for various managerial posts. The process of application started on May 17 and the last date for applying is June 6. Under the recruitment drive of PFCL, a total of 29 posts, including Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and Chief Manager will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website pfcindia.com to apply for this recruitment.

The minimum educational qualifications required are CA (Chartered Accountant)/CMA(Certified Management Accountant) and B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) in any of the following fields: Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Civil, Power and Energy.

Expected salaries

Assistant Manager- Rs 60,000-119820/-

Deputy Manager- Rs 70,000/-139790/-

Manager- Rs 80,000/-159760/-

Chief Manager- Rs 90,000-179730/-

Deputy General Manager-Rs 1,00,000-2,60,000/-

General Manager-Rs 1,20,000-2,80,000/-

Additional educational requirements

Assistant Manager - The candidate should be a B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) or BE (Bachelor of Engineering) in any of the following fields: Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation & Control, Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication, Mechanical, Manufacturing, Industrial, Production, Power, Energy.

And the candidates must have completed two years of any of the following degrees: MBA (Master in Business Administration), PGP (Post Graduate Programme in Management), PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management), PGDBM (Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management) and PGDBA (Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics) in Finance or Power BE/B.Tech with 60% marks at each level.

Deputy Manager- Candidates should have a full-time B.E./B. Tech. degrees in Computer Science/IT OR MCA (Master of Computer Application)/PGDCA (Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Application) with a minimum of 60% marks at the undergraduate and graduate levels, as applicable.

Assistant Manager Finance (CFU)- The candidates should have a CA/CMA degree with graduation in any stream or graduation in a business or economics stream and a 2-year finance-specific any of the following degrees: MBA, PGP, PGDBM or PGDBA.

For candidates with CA or CMA degree, the minimum marks obtained in graduation should be 60% (full-time, part-time or distance). For management postgraduates, both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees must be taken full-time and require a minimum of 60% overall.