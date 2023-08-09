Pradhan Launches Initiative to Train 2.5 Lakh Youth in Industry Relevant Skills in North-East Region

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have launched a special initiative called ‘Transforming Lives, Building Futures: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’ in the Northeast region. As part of the initiative, 2.5 lakhs youth will be provided with industry-relevant skill training programmes through a wide array of schemes and initiatives, including Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS). The initiative has been launched along with G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The special initiative will include two lakh skill training under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), 30,000 apprenticeship engagements under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), 20,000 to be skilled under Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS), Quality enhancement of ITIs under skill strengthening for industrial value enhancement (STRIVE), strengthening of polytechnics, special projects for the special needs of North-East region under SANKALP, and Skill India International Centre to promote overseas job opportunities.

Pradhan said, “India is undergoing a remarkable transformation into the global Skill Hub, and I take great pride in witnessing the NER effectively harnessing the array of emerging opportunities before it. Our overarching goal is to eradicate unemployment from India’s landscape, propelling us toward becoming a developed and self-reliant nation - an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We persistently strive to empower the local youth of NER by instilling them with not only employability skills but also a resilient entrepreneurial mindset that seamlessly aligns with the ever-evolving demands of industries. With unwavering dedication, we are shaping a future where NER’s youth are equipped to thrive. The inauguration of these skill-centric initiatives, as part of the special package for the NER, is destined to be a transformative and life-altering endeavour.”

“I am glad to launch this special skill development and entrepreneurship initiative for our North-Eastern states. The initiative will transform lives and better prepare the #AmritPeedhi of our Ashtalakshmi states. A robust skill development mission is essential for turning Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India into reality. With a whole-of-a-govt approach, we are working to build capacities of our youth and make India the skill capital of the world,” the minister further added.

The government has earmarked 360 crores to facilitate inclusive development, nurture entrepreneurial talent, and propel the socio-economic growth of the region, states the official press release. Vocational education and skill development programmes will be offered to cater to the demand for skilled professionals across agriculture, tourism, handicrafts, and information technology sectors.