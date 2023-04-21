Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2023: Apply For Posts Of Videographers For Doordarshan

Prasar Bharti, India’s public broadcaster, is inviting applications for the recruitment of videographers for Doordarshan News. The recruitment for a total of 41 posts for videographers will be conducted by Parasar Bharti. Interested candidates can apply on applications.prasarbharati.org. As per the notification, the last date to apply for the post is May 2. The services will be for 2 years on a contract basis in Delhi. The salary for these posts can be up to ₹40,000.

Doordarshan News Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Prasab Bharti—prasarbharati.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration.

Step 3: Enter your basic details to register yourself. You will get a registration ID and password.

Step 4: Log in using the login credentials

Step 5: Fill in the required details for the application form.

Step 6: Upload the documents. Be careful while uploading, as it needs to be according to the specifications required by the authorities.

Step 7: Preview the details you filled in the form. Click on submit button

Step 8: Download and save the application form.

The essential qualification for the candidate is that they should have passed 10+2 Class from any recognised board. A degree/diploma in cinematography/videography from university/institute is necessary. The maximum age limit is 40 years and also should have an experience of at least 5 years in cinematography or any other relevant fields.

The services will be purely on a contractual basis. The period of engagement will be initially for one year with an annual appraisal. It can also be increased on the basis of the requirement and performance review.

Prasar Bharti can also conduct the tests/interviews for the shortlisted candidates.

The nature of the job will include composing and framing of shots as instructed by the producer. Ensure that equipment is in working order. To know more about the requirements of the job, candidates are requested to visit the official website of Prasar Bharti.

