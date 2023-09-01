Prayagraj Boy Cracks UPPSC PCS On First Attempt After Graduating from Allahabad University

The UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) has announced the UPPSC PCS 2023 results. It is a moment of pride for Allahabad University as one of their students Vinay Kumar Pandey, has attained the 39th rank in UPPSC PCS. Hailing from Fatehpur district, Vinay’s father, Ashwani Kumar Pandey, is an advocate in the Allahabad High Court.

Vinay, who pursued a BA LLB at Allahabad University, has remarkably achieved this success on his very first attempt. Having completed his secondary education at Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Prayagraj, Vinay went on to earn his BA LLB degree from Allahabad University, followed by an LLM from Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University.

The UPPSC PCS J 2022 examination saw female candidates taking the lead, as a total of 302 candidates have secured their success in the test, with 165 of them being women. Notably, the result for one of the vacant positions is still pending, awaiting resolution in the Supreme Court as part of an interim order related to an ongoing writ petition.

For all candidates who participated in the Civil Judge examination, the UPPSC has made the results available for viewing on their official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students on their achievement and said the “daughters" of the state have made him proud. He said in a tweet, “Hearty congratulations to all the successful candidates and their parents in the PCS (J)-2022 examination conducted by UPPSC! The daughters of the state have made us proud with the selection process completed within record time with integrity and transparency.

The Chief Minister highlighted the remarkable performance of female candidates, with 55 per cent of them achieving success in this prestigious examination. Notably, 15 out of the top 20 positions were secured by these talented women, symbolizing a promising future for ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ in the broader context of New India.