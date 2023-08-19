Prayas Yojana Scheme 2023: Check Benefits, Eligibility For School Students

The Ministry of Education has launched an excellent initiative for school students known as the Prayas Yojana Scheme. This program, starting on October 10, 2023, aims to cultivate research skills and scientific curiosity among young learners. Guided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the scheme offers students the chance to explore the scientific method and experiments, fostering a culture of research and discovery.

Participation in the Prayas Scheme is open to students aged 14 to 18, enrolled in Classes 9 to 11. Eligibility extends to students from all schools. A participant could either be an individual student or a group of two students. The project group should include a teacher from the school and an expert affiliated with a higher educational institution.

Under the Prayas Yojana Scheme, each chosen research proposal will receive a comprehensive incentive grant of Rs 50,000. This grant will be distributed as follows: Rs 10,000 to the student, Rs 20,000 to the school and Rs 20,000 to experts from higher educational institutions who will assist students in their research endeavours. The application window for this scheme will be open until September 20. Once the selection process is concluded, the projects are set to commence on October 10, 2023.

According to the guidelines of the Prayas scheme, its primary objective is to instil a scientific mindset in young students and foster skills in evidence-based scientific processes, innovation and creativity. The focus is on enhancing students’ capacity to independently or collaboratively carry out research and exploration. The scheme places importance on identifying and studying local issues, delving into the scientific causes, and devising solutions. It also encourages research into ideas, concepts, and innovative approaches.

The Prayas scheme spans a year, with only one submission permitted per school. The project’s timeframe is set at one year from the program’s initiation at the school. For Prayas 2023-24, the project period runs from October 10, 2023, to October 9, 2024. During this period, a designated science teacher from the school will mentor the students in their research endeavours. Additionally, science experts from nearby higher educational institutions will offer technical guidance, practical assistance, and information about laboratory equipment to the students.