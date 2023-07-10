Pre D.El.Ed 2023: Rajasthan Begins The Registration Process At panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Education Department begins the registration process for Pre D.El.Ed examination 2023. Interested candidates are requested to register themselves on the official portal, panjiyakpredeled.in. The last date for the registration of the examination is July 30, 2023. Candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs. 400 for one paper and Rs. 500 for two examinations. There will be four sections and multiple choice questions on the Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2023 exam question paper. The marks for each question are three.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 :Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Step 2- Click on the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 link available on the home page under latest announcement section.

Step 3- Complete your registration process.

Step 4- Enter login details and fill the form and click on submit.

Step 5- Pay the fee amount.

Step 6- Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.

Candidates from the general category who wish to apply for the Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2023 test must have completed Class 12 with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 50% or an equivalent grade from an approved board. Candidates from the OBC, SC, ST, widowed, divorced, and deserted women groups shall have their Class 12 marks relaxed by 5%. As on July 1, 2023, the candidates should not be older than 28. Women who are widow, divorced, or abandoned are not restricted by age.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) 2023 date sheet is announced by the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH. The first and second-year examination schedules have been issued. Candidates can view the Haryana D.El.Ed timetable on the BSEH’s official website, bseh.org.in. In accordance with the official notification, the date sheet for theory paper D.El.Ed 1st Year fresh & re-appear (admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022), mercy/special chances (admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) exam July-2023 has been issued. The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 test is scheduled to begin on July 21 and conclude on August 14.