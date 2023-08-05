Preparing For A Government Job? Take Note Of These 7 GK Questions On Women's Safety

General knowledge is a significant part of all the competitive and government exams including UPSC, SSC, and Bank PO/ Clerk. These exams require the candidates to have a strong base in the current affairs and general knowledge categories. Questions in this category cover all the subjects like Science, Geography, Language, World and Politics. Questions related to women’s safety can also be asked in this category and the candidates should be aware of the answers related to it. This space articulates the important questions on women’s safety, that the government job exam aspirants should be aware of.

1) In which cities Smart Policing has been implemented?

Answer- It has been one of the breakthrough steps in 8 metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The police force has been made more tech-savvy and trained under the concept of SMART policing.

2) On which date, the National Database on Sexual Offenders was launched?

Answer- The Ministry of Home Affairs launched the National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO) on September 20, 2018. This database was started to facilitate the investigation and tracking of sexual offenders.

3) When was Cyber Crime Reporting Portal launched?

Answer- Central Cybercrime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) was launched on September 20, 2018. The main objective of the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) Scheme is to have an effective mechanism. This mechanism will handle cyber crimes against women and children in the country.

4) What is the 2-month time limit on the investigation regarding rape crime?

Answer- The Union home ministry has issued a three-page-advisory to states and union territories on crimes against women. The advisory said that a probe into rape cases must be completed within two months as per law. The advisory also mentioned that the courts should complete the legal proceedings in these cases within two months.

5) What is the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013.

Answer- The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 was passed after the Nirbhaya case, where a woman was gang-raped in December 2012. By way of this amendment, several offences have been recognised like acid attacks (Section 326 A & B) and voyeurism (Section 354C).

6) What is the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2018.

Answer- Under this amendment, rape and gang rape of girls below the age of 12 years will carry a minimum imprisonment of twenty years. This is extendable to life imprisonment or death.

7) What is the National Emergency Helpline Number for Women?

Answer- The National Emergency Helpline number 112 will provide 24×7 security to women of the country. Women who travel alone will be able to get immediate help from 112 by pressing the panic button installed in the vehicles.