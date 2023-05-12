Preparing For A Govt Job? 10 GK Questions To Keep You Updated

General Knowledge is an important part of all the competitive and government exams including those for the UPSC, SSC, Bank PO/Clerk, and other positions that can help you score more. These exams require aspirants to have a strong base in current affairs and general knowledge. Questions in this category have a vast area and cover all the subjects like Science, Geography, Language, World, Politics, Awards, entertainment, social studies, prominent leaders and literature among others. Candidates can read daily newspapers to be updated with current affairs.

News18 often comes up with key topics and GK questions to educate the learners and aspirants. We have shared some important questions and answers below to help you improve your GK.

Question 1: What is the capital of Arunachal Pradesh?

Answer: Itanagar

Question 2: In which state is the longest steel bridge of India, Mahatma Gandhi Setu located?

Answer: Bihar

Question 3: During the Covid-19 pandemic, which country bought rice in huge amounts from India?

Answer: China

Question 4: Which world organization has approved 2 loans of $5 million each to improve India’s health sector?

Answer: World Bank

Question 5: The present Indian Parliament was designed by whom?

Answer: Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens

Question 6: Which monument was built in 1911 to welcome King George V and Queen Mary?

Answer: Gateway of India

Question 7: When is Hindi Diwas celebrated?

Answer: September 14

Question 8: Which state has the highest literacy rate in India?

Answer: Kerala

Question 9: Which was the first river valley project of India?

Answer: Damodar Valley Project

Question 10: What was the code name assigned to India’s first successful nuclear test?

Answer: Smiling Buddha