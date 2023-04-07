Preparing For Competitive Exams? 10 GK Questions You Must Know Answers Of

In most competitive exams, the general knowledge questions determine your grades. Questions on general knowledge can be found in subjects like science, geography, literature, awards and social studies, among others. You can outperform your contenders if you study well for general knowledge. Below are a few of these crucial general knowledge questions. These 10 GK questions have frequently appeared in the entrance exam papers and may come up in your next exams.

1. Which Indian cricketer was the first to score a century in a Test match?

(A) Ravi Shastri

(B) Sunil Gavaskar

(C) Kapil Dev

(D) Lala Amarnath

Ans-(D) Lala Amarnath

2. How many seconds are there in a year or 365 days?

(A) 31,536,000 seconds

(B) 31,535,000 seconds

(C) 31,537,000 seconds

(D) 31,538,000 seconds

Ans- (A) 31,536,000 seconds

3. In which year was the G-7 group established?

(A) 1960

(B) 1975

(C) 1890

(D) 2000

Ans-(B) 1975

4. In which state of India does the sun rises first?

(A) Arunachal Pradesh

(B) Sikkim

(C) Nagaland

(D) Mizoram

Answer – (A) Arunachal Pradesh

5. When was Zero Waste Day celebrated?

(A) 31st March

(B) 30th March

(C) 29th March

(D) 28th March

Ans- (B) 30th March

6. From which Indian state Kangra tea originated and received the European GI tag?

(A) Himachal Pradesh

(B) Uttarakhand

(C) Assam

(D) Sikkim

Answer- (A) Himachal Pradesh

7. India has recently announced to donate ‘Pentavalent Vaccines’ to which country?

(A) Cuba

(B) America

(C) Argentina

(D) Nigeria

Ans-(A) Cuba

8. Michel Centelia who won the Guinness World Record belonged to which country?

(A) Italy

(B) France

(C) Germany

(D) Russia

Ans-(A) Italy

9. Who has recently announced ‘Arogya Maitri’ for medical supplies?

(A) PM Narendra Modi

(B) S Jaishankar

(C) Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

(D) None of these

Ans-(A) PM Narendra Modi

10. What is the fourth word of the Greek alphabet?

(A) Alpha

(B) Beta

(C) Gamma

(D) Delta

Ans-(D) Delta

11. Also known as Nipponzon Myohoji Buddhist temple or Peace Pagoda or Shanti Stupa was established by who among the following?

(A) Fuji Guru

(B) Ashoka

(C) Mahatma Gandhi

(D) Delta

Ans-(A) Fuji Guru

12. Who among the following was instrumental in designing New Delhi in collaboration with Edwin Lutyens?

(A) John Abel

(B) Thomas Warr Attwood

(C) Simon Basil

(D) Herbert Baker

Ans-(D) Herbert Baker

