Preparing For UPSC? IAS Abhishek Jain Shares Tips For Aspiring Candidates

Every year, lakhs of students prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. The UPSC Mains exam this year will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24. The candidates who will be appearing for the exam are currently busy with preparation. Those who have cleared UPSC often share their success mantra, which serves as a motivation for the aspiring candidates. Today, let’s take a look at the tips shared by IAS Abhishek Jain.

IAS Abhishek Jain is a resident of Delhi. He has done his graduation with a BCom from the renowned Hansraj College of Delhi University. Abhishek Jain had passed the UPSC exam on his first attempt. Then he was allotted the Indian Revenue Service’s 111th rank. His goal was to become an IAS. In 2019, he made his second attempt. With this, he became an IAS officer with 24th rank.

Abhishek is currently posted in the Assam cadre. These days, he is holding the post of SDO (civil) in Bijni, Assam. In a media interaction, while sharing tips with the candidates for the UPSC exam, he said that in the last few weeks, they should focus only on revision. “Do not read any new topics at this time, and take special care of time management. For this, you should solve as many practice papers as possible,” he said.

According to IAS Abhishek Jain, efforts should be made to link static questions with current affairs. “Make full use of statistics and data to score good marks in the Civil Services Examination. With the help of diagrams, flowcharts, and tables in Paper 3, you can score better marks in the UPSC Exam. This also makes the answer sheet look presentable,” he shared.

Stress is common among students preparing for the UPSC exam. “In the last few days, eat only home-cooked food and have a good sleep. Along with physical health, take care of mental health as well. You will not be able to give your best performance if you are unwell before the competitive exam. This may also affect the UPSC results,” Abhishek Jain advised.