Presidency University Admissions 2023: PUMDET Exam Date Rescheduled to July 30

The Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) exam date is postponed by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). Earlier, the exam was set to be held on July 9. According to the revised schedule, the PUMDET exam will take place on July 30. Candidates who registered themselves for the exam will be able to download the admit cards from July 24 onwards from the official site of WBJEEB- atwbjeeb.nic.in.

The official notification reads, “The PUMDET-2023 which was scheduled to be held on July 9, 2023 (Sunday) at 12:00 noon will now be held on July 30, 2023 (Sunday) at 12:00 noon due to some unavoidable circumstances. Downloadable Admit Cards will be available tentatively on and from July 24, 2023. All other aspects of the examination will remain unaltered.”

PUMDET Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit wbjeeb.nic.in, the official website of WBJEEB.

Step 2: Click on the PUMDET tab that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, choose the option that says, ‘PUMDET admit card 2023.’

Step 4: Click on submit after entering the login credentials.

Step 5: Your PUMDET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the necessary details and download the admit card.

The admit card will have some important details including applicant’s full name, candidate’s photograph, name of the candidate’s father, exam center venue, applicant’s signature space, registration number, test center name, exam conducting board name, applicant’s date of birth, and written test name. Candidates should check all the details mentioned on PUMDET admit card carefully. If any detail is mentioned wrong, candidates can make it rectify through it correction window.

Those aspiring to secure admission to M.A./M.Sc. courses in Presidency University for OPEN quota (Non-PU quota) seats are required to appear for the respective entrance examination. The official website provides access to the comprehensive syllabus for the exam.

Each paper in the exam consists exclusively of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options for each question. There will be a total of 50 questions per paper, carrying a maximum of 100 marks. The allotted time for each paper is 90 minutes.