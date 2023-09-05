President Droupadi Murmu to Present National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 Educators Today

President Droupadi Murmu will be presenting the National Award to as many as 75 teachers today, September 5. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, hosted by the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Education on Teachers’ Day. Each of the recipients will receive a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.

Out of the total of 75 teachers who will be presented the National Teachers’ Award 2023, as many as 50 are school teachers, 13 are from higher education, and 12 are from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The purpose of National Awards to teachers is to celebrate and honour their contribution for helping improve the quality of education, the ministry of education had said.

“To recognize and celebrate our teachers’ invaluable contributions, #NAT2023 is going to be held on 5th September 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2023 to 75 selected awardees," posted the Education Ministry on the microblogging platform X.

To recognize and celebrate our teachers’ invaluable contributions, #NAT2023 is going to be held on 5th September 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2023 to 75 selected awardees. Stay tuned…… pic.twitter.com/0d9FHooTsU— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 4, 2023

“Teachers’ Day is an occasion when the nation honours the profession of teaching and recognises the services and efforts of teachers towards building the future of the students. A teacher is not merely someone who gives the knowledge of subjects for clearing examinations but a teacher is also a mentor and a guide who shows the right path to his student," President Murmu had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with the winners of the award on September 4. The PM appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country. He also highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country. Modi requested the teachers to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.