CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » President Murmu Calls Upon Law Students to Serve Marginalised Sections of Society
1-MIN READ

President Murmu Calls Upon Law Students to Serve Marginalised Sections of Society

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 12:34 IST

Cuttack, India

A total of 223 students graduated from the National Law University. Of them, four were awarded PhD and 42 got LLM degree (File Photo)

A total of 223 students graduated from the National Law University. Of them, four were awarded PhD and 42 got LLM degree (File Photo)

The president urged the students to spend at least a modest portion of their professional service to genuinely aid the underprivileged by doing pro bono work

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called upon the graduating students of the National Law University (NLU) here to dedicate a part of their professional time to the service of underprivileged and marginalised sections of society. Addressing the students at the convocation of the university, she appealed to the students to devote at least a small part of their professional service towards helping the poor with genuine compassion, while citing the example of lawyers who do pro bono work and community advocacy for the marginalised. A total of 223 students graduated from the university. Of them, four were awarded PhD and 42 got LLM degrees.

“Your degrees open new doors. It is an occasion to make new resolutions to build a career and fulfil the aspirations of your families, society and the nation,” she added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. graduation
  2. NLU
first published:July 27, 2023, 12:34 IST
last updated:July 27, 2023, 12:34 IST