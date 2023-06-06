CHANGE LANGUAGE
Primary Schools In Bangladesh Shut Due To Heatwave
Primary Schools In Bangladesh Shut Due To Heatwave

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

IANS

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 11:22 IST

Dhaka, Bangladesh

As the nation approaches the height of summer, the heatwave has engulfed several areas of Bangladesh, including Dhaka (Representative Image)

According to the Xinhua news agency, the Ministry highlighted that the decision was made with the children's health and safety in mind

The Bangladesh Education Ministry has announced a four-day closure of government primary schools across the country because of the ongoing heatwave.

The Ministry noted the decision was taken considering the health and safety of the children, reports Xinhua news agency.

    The heatwave has gripped many parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, as the country enters the height of summer, pushing temperatures to record levels.

    The authorities are expected to take further preventive measures if the heatwave continues.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
