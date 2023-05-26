PSEB 10th Result 2023: Gagandeep Kaur Secures First Position; Know Toppers List

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th result today, May 26. This year the overall pass percentage was 97.56%. The pass percentage of class 10th is a 0.38% decrease from last year of 97.94%.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

This year, Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Faridkot has been declared topper with 650/650 marks. Followed by Navjot who secured 648 from total 650. Navjot’s total percentage is 99.69% and rank 3 is secured by Harman Kaur who secured 646 from 650. Harman Kaur has a pass percentage of 99.38%.

Girls have performed better than boys this year as well. The pass percentage of Punjab boys stands at 96.73 while that of girls pegs at 98.46 percent. Pathankot district has emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 99.19% followed by Kapurthala, and Amritsar. While Barnala is the lowest with 95.96% of students clearing the exams.

The pass percentage among govt schools is better with 97.76% managing to pass while among regular students, it is 97.56%. While a total of 2,74,400 students passed the class 10th exam this year, 6171 students have to re-appear for the exam and 653 have failed. Meanwhile, the results of 103 students have been withheld. Students who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Punjab Board, at pseb.ac.in.

Students must receive at least 33% in every subject and overall to pass the PSEB 10th result in 2023. Students who perform poorly in one or more topics in the PSEB 10th exam may register for an additional exam, which will be held in June. In the final week of July, the Punjab Board 2023 extra exam results are anticipated to be released.

Due to the academic year being split into two terms in 2022, the results of the class 10 board exams were announced based on the average of the two terms. 50% of the syllabus was covered throughout each term. A total of 3,11,545 pupils registered for the class 10th exam; 126 of them failed it, while 3,08,627 others passed it.