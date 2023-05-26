PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: PSEB Class 10 Result at 11:30 AM

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:26 IST
Punjab, India
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the class 10 board exam results today, May 26 at 11:30 am. Once out, students can check their result online on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students have to use their roll number, name, mobile number, and email id to download the Punjab Board 10th mark sheet. This year, around 3 lakh students appeared in the class 10th examination of the Punjab Board.
The PSEB Class 10th exam was conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. Over 3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for Read More
Key EventsKey Events
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2022
|97.94%
|2021
|99.93%
|2020
|100%
|2019
|85.56%
|2018
|59.47%
In 2022, the results of class 10th board examinations were declared according to the average of both the terms, because the academic year was divided into two terms. Each term consisted of 50 per cent of the syllabus.
To pass the PSEB 10th result 2023, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate.
In 2022, the results of 317 students were withheld by the board and 2,475 students had to appear again for the exam.
This year around 3 lakh students appeared in the class 10th examination of the Punjab Board.
After you get the Punjab board 10th results, students must cross check all the details on the score card, to ensure it is error-free. This includes marks, overall percentage, name of the student with spelling, personal details, school name and spelling, percentage and grade calculation, pass/ fail status. Students must also carefully check whether the roll number is correct or not. In case of any error in result, students must get in touch with the respective school authorities or PSEB directly through mail.
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website — digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: If you have made an account on the app, log in using your credentials
Step 3: Under the ‘education’ category, choose PSEB
Step 4: Select the Punjab Board 10th exam result 2023 category.
Step 5: Key in your Aadhaar card number, and the result will appear on your screen.
Nancy from Ferozpur topped the Punjab Board 10th exams in 2022. The top 3 ranks were obtained by girls. The first and second-rank holders secured the same marks, however, since Nancy was younger she was given the top rank as per the tie-breaker formula.
Of the over 3.23 lakh students who took the exams in 2022, as many as 3.16 lakh students passed. The pass percentage stood at 97.94%.
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the class 10th result today, May 26 at 11:30 am. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their result by visiting the official website of Punjab Board, pseb.ac.in.
The PSEB Class 10th exam was conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.
Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your phone
Step 2: Type ‘PB10 ‘ in the message box
Step 3: Send it to 5676750
Step 4: In a short time, the result will be sent to the same mobile number
Step 1: Open the official website of the Punjab board, pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Now go to the ‘Result’ tab on the home page
Step 3: Next, click on the link to ‘PSEB Class 10 Result 2023’
Step 4: Submit the required credentials such as your roll number
Step 5: Once done you will be redirected to the webpage carrying your Class 10 scores
Step 6: Download and take a printout of your marksheet for further use
Those students who fail in one or more subjects in the PSEB 10th examination can apply for the supplementary exam, which is scheduled to take place in June. The Punjab Board result 2023 for the supplementary exams is expected to be announced in the last week of July.
In 2022, the class 10th board exam result was declared on July 5 at 12:15 pm. A total of 3,11,545 students appeared in the class 10th exam out of which 126 failed and 3,08,627 students passed the board exam. Last year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent. The top three ranks were obtained by girls. The first rank has been secured by Nancy Rani from Ferozpur. The first and second rank holders have got the same marks but as per the tie-breaker formula, Nancy is younger and hence given the top spot. The topper will be given Rs 1 lakh by the PSEB. The second and third-rank holders will also be given cash prizes.