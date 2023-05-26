PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: PSEB Class 10 Result at 11:30 AM

Read more

the results which will be available on the official website – pseb.ac.in as well as on indiaresults.com. To check Punjab Board 10th result 2023, students need to use their roll numbers. In case students are dissatisfied with their marks in the PSEB result 2023, they can opt for the revaluation process. To do so, they will need to either visit the official website or contact their school authorities.

Those students who fail in one or more subjects in the PSEB 10th examination can apply for the supplementary exam, which is scheduled to take place in June. The Punjab Board result 2023 for the supplementary exams is expected to be announced in the last week of July.

In 2022, the class 10th board exam result was declared on July 5 at 12:15 pm. A total of 3,11,545 students appeared in the class 10th exam out of which 126 failed and 3,08,627 students passed the board exam. Last year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent. The top three ranks were obtained by girls. The first rank has been secured by Nancy Rani from Ferozpur. The first and second rank holders have got the same marks but as per the tie-breaker formula, Nancy is younger and hence given the top spot. The topper will be given Rs 1 lakh by the PSEB. The second and third-rank holders will also be given cash prizes.