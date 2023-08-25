PSEB Announces Mid-Term Exam Dates for Classes 11, 12, Check Schedule Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PESB) has announced the official dates for the mid-term examinations of classes 6 to 12. Students who are going to appear for the mid-term exams can check the dates on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. As per the schedule, the mid-term exams for classes 6 to 10 will be held from September 4 to 15. Meanwhile, the exams for classes 11 and 12 will start on September 1 and end on September 15.

Students appearing for the PESB mid-terms should keep in mind that the exams will be conducted in the morning shift which is from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. In addition, the duration of the exams will be of three hours.

PESB has released the complete date sheets for the mid-term examinations of Classes 11 and 12.

PESB Class 11 Mid-Term Exam Date Sheet

September 1: Economics / Chemistry

September 2: Punjabi (General)

September 4: Mathematics

September 5: Environmental Studies

September 6: Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting

September 8: Biology / MOP / Geography

September 11: Physics / History / Accountancy

September 12: Computer Science

September 13: English (General)

September 14: Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English.

September 15: Political Science / Business Studies.

PESB Class 12 Mid-Term Exam Date Sheet

September 1: Physics / History / Accountancy

September 2: English (General)

September 4: Biology/ Political Science/ Business Studies

September 5: Computer Science

September 6: Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English

September 8: Economics / Chemistry

September 11: Mathematics

September 12: Environmental Studies

September 13: Punjabi (General)

September 14: Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting

September 15: Geography

According to reports, the PESB stated that the syllabus for the mid-term exams for Classes 6 to 12 will be covered from the topics between the months of April and August, this year. The board has also given clear instructions to the schools to revise the syllabus properly before the examinations. The Punjab board has further directed the schools conducting the mid-term exams to ensure 100 per cent attendance in the exams. The concerned heads in the schools have been asked to keep the results and records of these exams safe.