PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Before May 31 At pseb.ac.in; How To Check Results

The Punjab School Education Board has announced that the results for Class 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce streams will be released by or before May 31, 2023. The results will be announced on the official website, pseb.ac.in. Similar to the previous year, the board is expected to announce the results through a press release, followed by activating the result link on the website. Students will need to enter their roll numbers to access their Punjab Board Class 12th results. The exams were conducted from February 20 to April 13, and approximately 2.5 lakh students registered for them.

Punjab Board Class 12th: How to check Result online

1. Go to the Punjab Board’s official website, pseb.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the direct link that allows you to check the Punjab Board result.

3. Click on the link to access the result page.

4. Fill in the required details, such as your roll number and date of birth.

5. Once you have entered the necessary information, click on the submit button.

6. The PSEB Class 12th mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

7. Take the time to verify the result, ensuring accuracy in the qualifying percentage and the marks obtained in the final board examination.

8. Download and save the result.

In case students face issues tracking their PSEB 12th Class Result 2023 online, they have the option to use the SMS method on their mobile phones.

By following these steps, they can receive their results directly without any errors:

1. Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

2. Type the following message: PB12 (replace with your actual roll number).

3. Send the message to the number 5676750.

4. Within a few seconds, you will receive your result through SMS.

Using this SMS method, students can conveniently access their PSEB 12th Class Result without facing any errors. Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at an impressive 96.96%, with 2,92,520 appearing for the exams.