PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Declared, 92.27% Clear Exam, Check How to Download

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 12 board results for the year 2023. Over 3 lakh students took the exam this year. It will be available on the official website, pseb.ac.in. Candidates will be able to access their Punjab Board 12th result 2023 by using their roll number and other necessary details. The exam took place from February 20 to April 24 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Also read| PSEB Class 12 Result 2023: Sujan Kaur of Sardulgarh Tops Exam, Check Toppers List

A total of 92.27 per cent of students cleared the exams this year. The pass percentage has decreased by about 3 per cent as compared to last year. Last year, a total of 96.96 per cent of candidates successfully passed the Punjab Class 12 board exam. Out of the 3,01,725 students who had appeared for the exam, 2,92,520 candidates were declared as passed. While in 2021, 96.96 per cent of students passed the Punjab Board class 12 board exams.

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2023 92.27% 2022 96.96% 2021 96.48% 2020 92.77% 2019 86.41% 2018 65.97%

PSEB Class 12 Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1 - Visit PSEB’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2 - Look for the Punjab Class 12 result link that will be made available on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3 - As a new window opens, enter the required login credentials. Then click on submit.

Step 4 - The PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Check and download the Punjab result.

Step 6 - Take a printout of the PSEB Class 12th Result for future reference.

PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 via SMS

top videos

There are concerns that the official website may crash due to heavy traffic soon after the results are declared. To avoid any inconvenience, candidates are advised to check their results via SMS as well. To do so, open the messaging app on your phone. Type PSEB12 roll number. Send the message to 5676750. Students will receive their results via SMS, providing a hassle-free way to access their scores.

The scorecard for PSEB Class 12th will display significant information such as the student’s name, roll number, parent’s name, category, subjects, total marks, theory and practical marks, registration number, stream, and pass/fail status.