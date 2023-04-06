PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 Declared at pseb.ac.in, Check Steps to Download

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 5 examination result today, April 6 at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the Class 5 exam can check their score at the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in. Punjab Board conducted the Class 5 examination 2023 from February 27 to March 6. The practical exams were scheduled from March 20 to March 22 at several centres across Punjab.

According to The Indian Express report, the overall pass percentage this year is 99.69 percent, while last year it was 99.62 per cent. Also, girls have scored better than boys. Reports state the pass percentage of girls is 99.74 per cent while boys recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.65 per cent.

A total of 10 transgender students also appeared for the Class 5 examination and all of them have cleared it. These students have passed with flying colours, reported the Indian Express. “There will be no provision for re-evaluation for Class 5 students now,” the publication quoted a PSEB official as saying.

PSEB chairperson Dr Satbir Bedi and Vice Chairman Varinder Kumar Bhatia declared the Class 5 result through a press conference earlier today. During the conference, a PSEB official said that there will be no provision for re-evaluation for Class 5 students. Meanwhile, Tarn Taran and Barnala districts have recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.86 percent, while Mohali has scored the lowest percentage of 99.45 percent this time.

PSEB Class 5th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details on the portal and click on submit.

Step 4: The PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check the result properly and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the Class 5 result for further need.

The Punjab Class 5 result will display details such as full name of the candidate, roll number, parents’ name, school name, total score and subject-wise marks.

