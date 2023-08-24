PSEB Class 5th Supplementary Exam Results Released, How To Check

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of the Class 5 supplementary exam 2023. Students who appeared in the PSEB Class 5 supplementary exam can check results at the official website, pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB Class 5 supplementary results, students have to provide their name and roll number.

PSEB CLASS 5TH SUPPLEMENTARY RESULTS: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the PSEB Class 5 Supplementary Results link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details on the portal and click on submit.

Step 4: The PSEB Class 5th supplementary results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check the result properly and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the PSEB Class 5 supplementary results for further need.

This year the overall pass percentage for PSEB Class 5 supplementary results was 99.69%. PSEB girls outperformed boys in the PSEB class 5 supplementary results. The PSEB Class 5 supplementary results will display details such as full name of the candidate, roll number, parents’ name, school name, total score and subject-wise marks. For PSEB Class 5 students those who failed to meet the required minimum aggregate percentage, the board administered an additional test.

Candidates appeared in PSEB Class 5 supplementary exam can receive their report card from school authorities. The Punjab School Education Board administered the exams between February 27 and March 6, 2023. Meanwhile in the PSEB Class 5th examination, Tarn Taran and Barnala districts had recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.86 percent, while Mohali had scored the lowest percentage of 99.45 percent this time.

Meanwhile, PSEB is conducting supplementary examination for classes 11 and 12. The PSEB Class 11, 12 supplementary examination are conducted from August 11 and will conclude on September 4, 2023. The date sheet for The PSEB Class 11, 12 supplementary examination is mentioned below:-

August 11, 2023– Punjabi-A and History and Culture of Punjab

August 14, 2023- English

August 16, 2023- Science

August 17, 2023- Social Studies

August 18, 2023- Music (Singing)

August 19, 2023- Computer Science

August 21, 2023- Mathematics

August 22, 2023- Mechanical Drawing and Painting

August 23, 2023– Punjabi-B, History, and Culture of Punjab-B

August 24 2023– Hindi, Urdu

August 25, 2023– Agriculture

August 28, 2023– Welcome Life

August 29, 2023– Home Science

August 30, 2023– Health and Physical Education

August 31, 2023– Music Tabla

September 1, 2023– Health Science

September 2, 2023– Music

September 4, 2023– Cutting and Sewing and languages like Sanskrit, Urdu, French, German