PSEB Class 8 Result 2023 Likely by 2:30 PM Today, How to Check Score at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be declaring the Class 8 result 2023 likely at 2:30 PM today, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. Once declared, the results will be made available to the students online via PSEB’s official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 8 exam was conducted from February 25 to March 22.

Nearly 3 lakh students registered for the Class 8 exam this year. The results will be announced by Punjab Board vice-chairman Virinder Bhatia today via press conference. Last year, a total of 3,07,942 students registered for class 8 exams out of which 3,02,558 passed. The pass percentage of girls was 98.70 per cent, whereas for boys it was 97.86 per cent.

PSEB CLASS 8TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to PSEB’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on Punjab Class 8th result link on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the roll number or other credentials needed. Then, submit the details.

Step 4: The PSEB Class 8th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the mark

Step 6: Take a printout of Class 8th Result 2023 for future reference.

The board will also release the PSEB Class 8 toppers list along with the results.The Class 8 result on the official website will be termed provisional results. The official PSEB Class 8th mark sheet or scorecard will be provided by the schools after a few days. This year, about 2,93,847 students appeared for the Class 8 exams. In 2022, a total of 3,07,942 students had registered for the Class 8 board exams. Out of which, 3,02,558 had passed the test.

The Punjab Board recently released the Class 5 results, wherein the overall pass percentage was 99.69 per cent. There has been a minor increase from 99.62 per cent when compared to last year. This year, a total of 10 transgender students appeared for the exams and all of them passed. Additionally, girls have fared better than boys as girls score 99.74 per cent and boys scored an overall pass percentage of 99.65 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here