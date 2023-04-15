PSEB Class 8th Results 2023 Likely in April Last Week, Check Details

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon announce the results of the annual board exams for Class 8. PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 is anticipated to be revealed by the fourth week of April. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab School Education Board holds the annual board exams for Class 8 students every year. The Punjab Board 8th Result 2023 will reveal the qualification status and performance of the students who appeared in the exam. The results will contain details like the name and roll number of the student, name of the school, category, subject-wise scores, aggregate marks, and grade and pass/fail status.

PSEB 8th Class Result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website, pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the “PSEB 8th Class Result 2023" link.

On the resulting page, input your roll number and name in the designated area.

Click on the “Find Result" button.

The PSEB 8th class result will be displayed on your screen.

The annual exams for Class 8 were conducted between February 25 and March 22. Initially, the class 8 exams were planned to commence on February 20 but were rescheduled to February 25 this year. This decision was made in light of several events, including the G20 summit, the start of the Central Board of Secondary Education exams, and the Hola Mohalla festival.

In case students are dissatisfied with their marks, they can contact their school for a re-evaluation of their papers. The details for the re-evaluation process will be released after the PSEB Class 8 results are declared. The PSEB Class 10 results are also expected to be announced soon, however, the date has not been finalised yet. As per reports, the results can be expected next month.

