PSEB Compartment Exams To Begin From August 11 For Classes 10, 12; Check Schedule

The Punjab Board has released the compartment examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th. Students who will appear in the supplementary examination can download the date sheet from the official website, pseb.ac.in. The PSEB class 10 and 12th supplementary examination will begin from August 11, 2023 and conclude on September 4, 2023. Below mentioned in the date sheet for PSEB supplementary examination:-

August 11, 2023– Punjabi-A and History and Culture of Punjab

August 14, 2023- English

August 16, 2023- Science

August 17, 2023- Social Studies

August 18, 2023- Music (Singing)

August 19, 2023- Computer Science

August 21, 2023- Mathematics

August 22, 2023- Mechanical Drawing and Painting

August 23, 2023– Punjabi-B, History, and Culture of Punjab-B

August 24 2023– Hindi, Urdu

August 25, 2023– Agriculture

August 28, 2023– Welcome Life

August 29, 2023– Home Science

August 30, 2023– Health and Physical Education

August 31, 2023– Music Tabla

September 1, 2023– Health Science

September 2, 2023– Music

September 4, 2023– Cutting and Sewing and languages like Sanskrit, Urdu, French, German

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the class 10th result on May 26, which saw an overall pass percentage of 97.56%. The pass percentage is a 0.38% decrease from last year. In 2022, of the over 3.23 lakh students who took the exams, as many as 3.16 lakh students passed. The pass percentage stood at 97.94%. Pathankot district has emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 99.19% while Barnala is the lowest with 95.96% of students clearing the exams. Further, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage among boys is 96.73% while among girls, it is 98.46%. All transgender students who took the exam cleared it.

While for class 12th, the overall pass percentage being capped at 92.47 percent. In the Punjab board class 12 exams this year, Gurdaspur district of Punjab has recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.91 percent while Barnala district has had the lowest pass percentage of 80.47 percent. Over 3 lakh students in the state of Punjab took the Class 12 board exam this year. Students must get at least 33 per cent in both the theoretical and practical components of the PSEB Class 12th exam to pass in 2023.

With a score of 500/500, Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School in Sardulgarh (Mansa) placed first in the PSEB class 12 examination. With a 99.60 per cent score, Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary School Bathinda stands second in the state by receiving 498 out of 500 marks.