PSSSB Invites Applications For 70 Stenographers Vacancies; How To Apply

The online application process for Senior Scale Stenographer, Junior Scale Stenographer and Steno typist posts has been started by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB). Eligible candidates willing to apply can visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in and apply for the same. Candidates should note that the last date for the submission of the application form is September 25.

However, the applicants can submit their application fee by September 27. Furthermore, it is to be noted that the PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 70 vacancies in the department. Among the offered seats, 2 vacancies are for Senior Scale Stenographer, 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior Scale Stenographer, and 67 vacancies are reserved for the Steno-typist.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit:

Candidates applying for the post must be between the age cap of 18 years and 37 years, as on January 1, 2023. However, for reserved category candidates, upper age limit relaxations are applicable.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants willing to apply must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University or Institution. He/she must also have passed a 120-hour course with hands-on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a Government-recognised institution or a reputed institution that is ISO 9001 certified to qualify for the posts.

Otherwise, the candidate must have qualified for a Computer Information Technology course equivalent to an ‘O’ level certificate of the Department of Electronic Accreditation of Computer Course (in short DOEACC) of the Government of India. An applicant must also have a qualified Matriculation exam or equivalent in the Punjabi language.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General and Unreserved category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Backward Class and Economically Weaker Section categories are eligible to pay Rs 250. Moreover, Ex-Servicemen and Dependents should pay a fee of Rs 200.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official portal of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Applications’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Once done, fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents as directed and pay the prescribed fee

Step 5: Then, hit submit and download the form for future reference

In case of any additional related details, candidates are advised to visit the official portal of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.