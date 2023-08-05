PSSSB Releases Admit Cards For Assistant Treasurer And SI Posts And Others

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the PSSSB admit card 2023 for the posts of Assistant Treasurer, SI. Candidates can download their admit cards from the websitesssb.punjab.gov.in. The selection process for the PSSSB exam which begins on August 5 comprises written examination, document verification and a medical examination as well.

The candidates, who are shortlisted in the written exam, will have to take part in medical examination and document verification. The document verification round is conducted to check the eligibility of candidates and to determine whether they can be recruited for the job. The medical round determines if the candidate is physically fit enough for the job or not. This step also marks the completion of the recruitment process. The PSSSB recruitment program aims to fill up 227 vacancies in various posts.

How to download your admit card for PSSSB 2023 examination

Step 1: Click the link and visit the official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Visit the homepage and go to the section of ‘Advertisements’ and then click on the Advt. 18/2022 admit card.

Step 3: After you click on the Advt. 18/2022, a new page will open there you will have to provide login details and submit the form.

Step 4: You will be able to see your PSSSB Admit Card 2023 on the screen now.

Step 5: Download the admit card for the exam.

Step 6: Take a printout of the downloaded admit card for further use.

The candidates will have to carry a hard copy of their PSSSB admit cards to the examination center to be eligible for the exam. Any candidate who fails to bring the admit card to the examination center will be deemed ineligible to appear for the exam. Following the completion of the examination, the PSSSB is expected to release the provisional answer key.

PSSB will ask the candidates, who appeared in the examination, to raise their objections. After this PSSB will share the final answer key having considered the objections raised by the candidates.