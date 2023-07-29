Public Relations Manager To Copywriter, Take A Look At These Lucrative Freelancing Jobs

Freelancing is a great career option for those who feel stagnated in the clutches of their full-time jobs. It allows employees to choose their clients and projects, have flexibility in the location, and chance to experiment with their craft. Freelancers are also able to earn a decent income these days. This space articulates some of the best freelancing jobs that people can do from their homes or the location of their choice. According to expert Shilpa Jain, these are some of the well-paying freelance job options.

Public Relations Manager: The Public Relations (PR) Manager is a mid-level management role for someone who has 6-8 years of experience in the field. They are entrusted to maintain a favourable public image for their employer or client. They do so by communicating programs, accomplishments, and other points of view. PR Managers are able to earn Rs 2 lakh to Rs 13 lakh by working as freelancers. The increase in salary will depend on experience and skills.

Artificial Intelligence: Many people would have not believed that artificial intelligence (AI) could provide employment a decade ago. There have been some recent advances in this technology that have made it an integral part of our lives. There are numerous examples of AI like face ID recognition, navigation maps and chatbots, and it has also resulted in many job opportunities. Freelance Machine Learning engineers can earn from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per hour depending on their skills and experience. As per reports, there is a growth potential of 21% in this sector till 2031.

Copywriter- Freelance copywriters work on a project or contract basis to curate content for promotional and commercial marketing use. Copywriters have the flexibility to choose which clients they want to work with. They also have the option to set their own income rates for the work done. Freelance copywriters use different software tools to generate valuable content for clients. Freelance content is the art of writing engaging and persuasive content and can be a lucrative career option, if done in the right way. According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics in the United States, there can be a 4% growth in these jobs till 2031. As per the online job search and review platform Glassdoor, copywriters in India can earn around Rs 1,50,000 per month.