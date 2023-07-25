CHANGE LANGUAGE
Puducherry Cabinet Decides to Give Govt School Students 10% Quota in UG Medical Courses
1-MIN READ

Puducherry Cabinet Decides to Give Govt School Students 10% Quota in UG Medical Courses

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 12:24 IST

Puducherry (Pondicherry), India

AIADMK had presented a memorandum to the chief minister recently seeking the horizontal reservation for the benefit of students in rural areas (Representative Image)

AIADMK had presented a memorandum to the chief minister recently seeking the horizontal reservation for the benefit of students in rural areas (Representative Image)

The 10% horizontal reservation for students from government schools in UG Medical Courses was approved in a Cabinet meeting presided by CM N Rangasamy

The N Rangasamy dispensation here has decided to give a 10 per cent horizontal reservation to students of government schools for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the Union Territory.

A Cabinet meeting, held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, decided to introduce the 10 per cent horizontal reservation for the students of the government schools.

Later, Rangasamy told reporters that formal approval of the Lieutenant Governor has been sought in the matter.

There have been demands from various quarters that the government introduce a 10 per cent horizontal reservation in medical education for the benefit of the students passing out of the government schools here.

The AIADMK had presented a memorandum to the chief minister recently seeking the horizontal reservation for the benefit of students in rural areas and also from the poorer sections of society.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 25, 2023, 12:24 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 12:24 IST