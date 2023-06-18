Puducherry Govt To Hold Entrance Exam For Nursing College Admissions This Year

The Puducherry Health Department is gearing up for the BSc Nursing Entrance Exams. The common entrance test will take place this year. These exams will be organized by the government, following the guidelines outlined by the Indian Nursing Council.

According to a Times Now report, a senior official mentioned, “Referring to the notification issued on June 8, 2023, by the Secretary of the Indian Nursing Council in New Delhi, the Health Department will conduct a common entrance exam for aspiring students seeking admission to the BSc (Nursing) course for the academic year 2023-24. This exam will encompass all colleges, including government, private, and deemed institutions falling under the jurisdiction of the Union Territory of Puducherry."

In April, the Puducherry territorial administration made a request to the Indian Nursing Council (INC) to allow nursing admissions for the academic year 2023-24 based on Class 12 marks, continuing the same process as in previous years. However, on June 8, the INC responded to the Health Department of Puducherry, suggesting that student admissions should be based on the marks obtained in a qualifying examination.

As per the Puducherry Health Department, the forthcoming common entrance test for BSc Nursing admissions will evaluate candidates based on the syllabus covered in Class 11 and Class 12. The subjects included in the examination are Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, and Aptitude for Nursing, with each subject carrying a weightage of 20 marks. The government is expected to release information regarding the exam date, registration process, and other relevant details in due course.

In the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry, there are 13 nursing colleges in total, collectively offering 970 seats for aspiring students. Among these colleges, one is affiliated with the government sector, specifically the Mother Theresa Post Graduate Research Institute of Health Sciences. The remaining colleges consist of eight private nursing colleges and four deemed universities. The Mother Theresa Institute alone provides approximately 80 seats, while the majority of seats are distributed among private colleges and deemed universities.

The Indian Nursing Council has highlighted the importance of undergoing the qualifying entrance examination for candidates seeking admission to nursing programs. It has emphasised that individuals who are admitted without going through this examination may face challenges during the process of Reciprocal Registration. Reciprocal Registration refers to the procedure that nurses undergo when transitioning from one State Nursing Registration Council to another. To avoid potential complications in the future, it is crucial for candidates to follow the proper process and participate in the qualifying entrance examination.