Puducherry Schools Reopen After 11-day Shutdown Due to H3N2 Scare

IANS

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 12:52 IST

Puducherry (Pondicherry), India

The territory had reported a hike in H3N2 influenza cases but no deaths leading to the state government declaring a holiday for schools- (Representational Image)

Schools in Puducherry reopened on Monday after remaining closed for 11 days following a rise in H3N2 cases in the Union Territory.

The government of the Union Territory of Puducherry had declared holidays for classes upto 8th from March 15 to 26.

State Education minister S. Namassivayam had declared a holiday for classes upto 8th grades in government, aided, and private schools in the wake of rising cases of H3N2 influenza.

The order was in force for all schools in the Puducherry, Karaikkal, Yanam, and Mahe regions of the territory.

The territory had reported a hike in H3N2 influenza cases but no deaths leading to the state government declaring a holiday for schools.

It had also taken added precautions and made elaborate arrangements to prevent any outbreak of H3N2 influenza cases.

