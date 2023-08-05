Puducherry's Jeevarasi Nature School Uses Traditional Art To Advocate Natural Resource Conservation

Puducherry’s Jeevarasi Nature School recently took a significant step towards raising awareness on the conservation of natural resources. Organising an awareness program at Pondy Marina beach, the school aimed to highlight the importance of preserving precious gifts of nature for the survival and well-being of humanity. During the event, the renowned Lakshmana Rao troupe presented a captivating puppet show called Kootha, shedding light on the traditional art of Dholpa and its unique aspects.

As civilization and scientific progress usher in modern forms of entertainment like cinema, TV, and mobile devices, traditional arts like Dholpa face the threat of extinction. The meeting emphasized the plight of Dholpa artists who suffer from lack of recognition and support, putting the art form at risk of vanishing entirely within the next century.

The puppet show, known as Dholpa Kootha, effectively educated the audience about the depletion of natural resources. The message conveyed was that the destruction of nature ultimately leads to the destruction of mankind, as technology cannot replace these invaluable resources. The program underlined the importance of safeguarding natural resources and stressed that it is everyone’s responsibility to unite in preserving these essential elements for future generations.

The event at Bandi Marina beach attracted a significant crowd, including both locals and tourists. The Dholpa Kootha performance particularly piqued the interest of the younger generation, creating an engaging experience for all attendees.

In another exciting cultural event, the 11th Puducherry International Documentary Short Film Festival kicked off on Friday, August 4. The festival promises to be a captivating platform exploring a diverse range of compelling topics, from grassroots protests to complex human relationships and the challenges faced by marginalized communities. With 32 films in 11 languages from nine countries, the festival will showcase a curated selection of award-winning documentaries, providing attendees with a thought-provoking and enriching cinematic experience.

Held at Alliance Française, the free-entry event has garnered support from esteemed collaborators, including the Puducherry Film Forum, Films Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, National Film Development Corporation of India, the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers/Artists’ Association, and the Alliance Française Pondichery. The involvement of these esteemed organizations promises to make the 11th Puducherry International Documentary Short Film Festival a resounding success, creating an ideal platform for filmmakers to showcase their powerful narratives.