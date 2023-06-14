Pune Municipal Corporation To Fill 581 Vacancies For Primary Teachers, Other Roles

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is currently accepting online applications for 581 vacancies, which include primary teacher and other roles. Interested candidates can apply for these positions through the official website, https://pmc.gov.in/. The last date to apply is June 15.

Educational Qualification

Candidates appearing for the position of primary teacher must hold a B.Ed. degree with at least 50% marks in the overall aggregate and a minimum of 50% marks in each subject at the graduation level. Alongside, candidates are required to have a minimum of 2 years of teaching experience in a recognised school. It is important to note that further eligibility requirements are outlined in the notification.

Vacancy Details

Primary Teacher (English Medium)- 260

Secondary Teacher- 110

Higher Secondary & Teacher- 21

Part-Time Teacher-133

Head Master-01

Supervisor-01

Secondary Teacher-35

Secondary Teacher (Primary)-05

Junior Clerk-02

Full Time Librarian-01

Laboratory Assistant Computer Lab-01

Laboratory Assistant Science Lab-01

Peon-10

Age Limit

For the position of primary teacher, the maximum age limit for candidates is 35 years, whereas, for the position of peon, applicants should not exceed 30 years of age.

Application Fees

Interested candidates can apply online via the PMC website. General category candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 500, whereas SC/ST/PWD candidates must pay Rs 250. The submission of the application form, along with all the required documents, is mandatory as per the specified guidelines.

Selection process

The PMC recruitment drive will follow a selection process that includes a written exam and an interview. The written exam is scheduled for June 25, while the interview will be held on July 15.

Salary

The position of the primary teacher comes with a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, and the peon position offers a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. The salary for the remaining positions may differ. Furthermore, the PMC will provide additional perks and benefits, including PF (Provident Fund), medical insurance coverage and a leave travel allowance.

Apply Online

To apply for PMC Recruitment 2023, candidates need to visit the official website of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). On the website, navigate to the recruitment section or career page, locate the advertisement or notification related to PMC Recruitment 2023, and complete the online application form by filling in the accurate information. Make sure to upload the necessary documents and submit the form before the deadline.