Pune: Student of Govt Medical College Dies by Suicide

A 21-year-old student of the government-run B J Medical College here allegedly ended life by jumping from the terrace of the hospital attached to the college on Wednesday morning, police said.

The young woman was disturbed for the past few days due to the stress of studies and examinations, said an official, adding that they have not recovered any suicide note.

The woman allegedly jumped from the terrace of the Sassoon General Hospital.

”She was a first-year medical student and was apparently under stress due to the pressure of studies. She had been crying often in the last three-four days. Her parents had advised her to appear for the exam even if she had not prepared well,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil.

Her parents had even taken her to a psychiatrist for consultation and stayed by her side for the last three days, the official said.

”Today they accompanied her to the college, but she somehow went to the terrace of the hospital and jumped down. She was admitted to the ICU but succumbed during treatment,” DCP Patil said, adding that further probe was on.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

