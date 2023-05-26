Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check PSEB 10th Result Online, Via SMS, Digilocker

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the class 10th board exam results today, May 26 at 11:30 am. The Board will conduct a press conference to release the results where details about pass percentage, toppers, etc will be announced. PSEB class 10th result will likely be announced by PSEB chairman.

Once out, students can check their result online on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students have to use their roll number, name, mobile number, and email id to download the Punjab Board 10th mark sheet. This year, around 3 lakh students appeared in the class 10th examination of the Punjab Board.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Open the official website of the Punjab board, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Now go to the ‘Result’ tab on the home page

Step 3: Next, click on the link to ‘PSEB Class 10 Result 2023’

Step 4: Submit the required credentials such as your roll number

Step 5: Once done you will be redirected to the webpage carrying your Class 10 scores

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your marksheet for further use

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your phone

Step 2: Type ‘PB10 ‘ in the message box

Step 3: Send it to 5676750

Step 4: In a short time, the result will be sent to the same mobile number

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website — digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: If you have made an account on the app, log in using your credentials

Step 3: Under the ‘education’ category, choose PSEB

Step 4: Select the Punjab Board 10th exam result 2023 category.

Step 5: Key in your Aadhaar card number, and the result will appear on your screen.

The Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To pass the PSEB 10th result 2023, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate.