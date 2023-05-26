Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023 Today, Know Websites To Check Score

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the results of the Class 10 exams held earlier this year. The results will be announced today, May 26 at 11.30 am. Students can check their results on the official website by entering the necessary details on the result page. The Board will conduct a press conference to release the results where details about pass percentage, toppers, etc will be announced.

The scorecard for PSEB Class 10th will display significant information such as the student’s name, roll number, parent’s name, category, subjects, total marks, theory and practical marks, registration number, stream, and pass/fail status.

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023: Websites to Check

Punjab Board Class 10 Result will only be available on the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in. There is no other official website of PSEB.

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Open the official website of PSEB, www.pseb.ac.in, on your web browser.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ option available at the top of the website.

Step 3: Select the link for the Class 10th result.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the given fields and submit them.

Step 5: The PSEB Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Verify the result, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

If students face any issues while checking their PSEB Board 10th Result 2023 online, they can also get their results through SMS. In case students have forgotten their roll number, they need not worry as they can still check their PSEB 10th Result 2023 by using their name. To do so, they can visit the result window of the official website, www.pseb.ac.in, and enter their name. After entering their name, they can click on the Find Result button to retrieve their result.

The Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state.