PSEB 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Above 97% Once Again, Pathankot Top-performing District

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th result today, May 26, which saw an overall pass percentage of 97.56%. The pass percentage is a 0.38% decrease from last year. In 2022, of the over 3.23 lakh students who took the exams, as many as 3.16 lakh students passed. The pass percentage stood at 97.94%.

Pathankot district has emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 99.19% while Barnala is the lowest with 95.96% of students clearing the exams. Further, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage among boys is 96.73% while among girls, it is 98.46%. All transgender students who took the exam cleared it.

The pass percentage among govt schools is better with 97.76% managing to pass while among regular students, it is 97.56%. While a total of 2,74,400 students passed the class 10th exam this year, 6171 students have to re-appear for the exam and 653 have failed. Meanwhile, the results of 103 students have been withheld. Students who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Punjab Board, at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2023 97.56% 2022 97.94% 2021 99.93% 2020 100% 2019 85.56% 2018 59.47%

To pass the PSEB 10th result 2023, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate. Those students who fail in one or more subjects in the PSEB 10th examination can apply for the supplementary exam, which is scheduled to take place in June. The Punjab Board result 2023 for the supplementary exams is expected to be announced in the last week of July.

In 2022, the results of class 10th board examinations were declared according to the average of both the terms, because the academic year was divided into two terms. Each term consisted of 50 per cent of the syllabus. A total of 3,11,545 students appeared in the class 10th exam out of which 126 failed and 3,08,627 students passed the board exam.