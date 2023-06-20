CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Punjab Cabinet Approves 320 Additional Posts of Assistant Professors in 16 New Govt Colleges
1-MIN READ

Punjab Cabinet Approves 320 Additional Posts of Assistant Professors in 16 New Govt Colleges

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 12:44 IST

Chandigarh, India

A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

In another decision, the cabinet also gave consent to increase the upper age limit for the direct recruitment of 645 assistant professors in the government colleges from 37 years to 45 years

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday accorded approval for creation of 320 additional posts of assistant professors in 16 new government colleges of the state.

A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, said an official statement.

In another decision, the cabinet also gave consent to increase the upper age limit for the direct recruitment of 645 assistant professors in the government colleges from 37 years to 45 years.

This will help provide regular assistant professors in all government colleges in the state along with giving one time opportunity to those already working as non-regular faculty in various colleges to apply for the regular posts of assistant professors through direct recruitment by the Punjab Public Service Commission, the statement said.

The move will also benefit the students by ensuring that they get access to quality higher education besides ensuring a pool of experienced applicants who have sufficient academic contributions, it said.

The cabinet also gave nod to the Department of Higher Education to sign a memorandum of understanding with the British Council for starting a training course for students of government colleges under the aegis of Higher Education Department, in English communication for work from academic session 2023-24.

The online training course involving 5,000 students initially will help them improve their English speaking skills to communicate with confidence in professional situations, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
first published:June 20, 2023, 12:44 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 12:44 IST