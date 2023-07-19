Punjab Govt Allocates Over Rs 27 Crore for Renovation of Flood-Affected Schools

Following a week-long shut due to heavy rains and floods, schools in Punjab have reopened their doors to students. However, there are still a few educational institutions that remain closed due to ongoing flooding and infrastructure damage. To address this issue, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has allocated a significant amount of Rs 27.77 Crore to repair the government schools affected by the floods in the state. Out of this amount, Rs 20 Crore will be assigned to primary schools, while Rs 7.77 Crore will be provided to secondary schools. School management is responsible for carrying out essential repairs and providing a safe learning environment for students.

Punjab Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, took to social media to announce the news, he wrote, “According to the instructions of Honourable Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a grant of Rs. 27.77 Crore is being released to the government schools of Punjab which are suffering from rain and flood water with immediate effect from Rs. 5 thousand to Rs. 30 thousand per school. 20 Crore have been sanctioned for primary schools and Rs 7.77 Crore for secondary schools in the state. With this amount, school heads and management committees will carry out school repairs, cleaning, painting, and other miscellaneous works.”

The recent heavy rains in Punjab and other parts of Northern India have caused significant damage to various infrastructures. Schools and colleges have been particularly affected by waterlogging, structural issues, and damage to equipment.

Harjot Singh Bains announced that a special survey will be conducted to assess the damages caused by the heavy rains and floods. The survey will play a crucial role in the allocation of funds for the renovation and maintenance of the schools.

Despite ongoing relief work in the Sangrur district of Punjab, new breaches in Dhussi Bundhs were reported along the Ghaggar River. One such breach, measuring 150 feet in width, appeared in Mansa. The authorities have quickly initiated work to prevent further damage.

The water level in some areas has reached up to 6 feet, posing a threat to the safety of the residents. Authorities have urged the villagers to evacuate and move to safer locations as a precautionary measure.