Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Declared At bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has announced the provisional round 1 seat allotment result of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 on August 4. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling can check the tentative list on the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

The PDF of the seat allotment result contains essential information such as the candidate’s name, registration number, NEET 2023 marks and rank, allotted college, and category. It is essential to understand that this result is tentative, and candidates have the opportunity to raise objections via email. The deadline for raising objections against the provisional seat allotment result for Punjab NEET 2023 is August 5, 4 PM. Any requests received after this deadline will not be considered, and the result will be considered final thereafter.

Steps to download Punjab NEET UG seat allotment list:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate the admission tab and click on the MBBS, BDS courses option.

Step 3: A new homepage will appear. Click on the link that mentions, ‘Click here to view Tentative Provisional Allotment of 1st Round of Online Counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses under NEET UG-2023.’

Step 4: Punjab NEET UG provisional round 1 seat allotment PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Search for your name and if required, download the list for your reference.

The official website stated, “The objections on the provisional result of 1st round of online counselling may be sent through email only at ug2021bfuhs@gmail.com till 05.08.2023 (upto 04:00 PM). Thereafter no request will be entertained and it will be deemed as final.” Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted institutes between August 5 and August 8 and deposit the fee.

“Allocation of seat is provisional subject to verification of original documents/checking of eligibility by the Principal of concerned Medical/Dental Colleges. It is the sole responsibility of the Principal to authenticate the eligibility of the provisionally allocated candidates before their joining/admission,” read the official brochure available on the website.

If found eligible, the candidate must make the payment of the tuition fee through the online payment gateway. For all the latest updates and information, candidates can reach out to the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at bfuhs.ac.in.