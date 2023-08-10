Punjab NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has published the schedule for Punjab NEET UG second round counselling. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) can apply for the Punjab NEET UG counselling round 2 through the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG Round 2 Allotment: Eligibility Criteria

Group I: Candidates who registered but did not receive any seat allotment in round 1.

Group II: Candidates who were allocated a seat in round 1 but had their allotment cancelled during document verification upon reporting for admission. These candidates will be considered for seat allotment in the next round with a changed category, with respect to the availability of seats in the particular category.

Group III: Candidates who reported at the allotted institute during round 1 of allotment and indicated willingness for second-round upgradation as ‘Yes’ will be eligible.

Group IV: Candidates who were allotted a seat but did not join.

Group V: Candidates who voluntarily resigned online from the allotted seat during the specified time frame after the first-round allotment at the college.

Candidates who are not eligible

Those candidates who have become non-eligible due to having inadequate documents as per Eligibility Criteria as per the Punjab government’s notification are not eligible to appear for counselling. Moreover, the ones who did not register in round 1 or round 2 are also deferred to participate.

Punjab NEET UG Round 2: Schedule

1) Registration date and security deposit: August 9 to August 12

2) Last date to submit willingness along with security deposit for round 2 counselling: August 9 to August 12

3) Display of tentative vacancy position of seats for round 2 of counselling: August 10

4) Display of Provisional Merit List of Punjab NEET UG counselling: August 16

5) Candidates who will submit willingness for round 2 including NRI candidates will fill in the online choices or preferences of speciality and college: August 17 to August 21

6) Processing of seat allotment: August 22 to August 23

7) Display of provisional allotment result: August 25

Candidates are required to complete online registration and submit a security deposit along with a fee of Rs 5,900. For SC candidates, the fee is Rs 2,950, inclusive of 18 per cent GST, and this process should be conducted through the university payment portal.

Applicants seeking admission under the sports category should also provide a hard copy of their sports graduation certificate issued by the sports department, along with relevant evidence of sports achievements.