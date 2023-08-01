Punjab Police Releases Admit Cards For Constable Posts At punjabpolice.gov.in

The Punjab Police will conduct an entrance exam to fill a total of 1746 vacancies for constable. The examination conduction body has also released the admit card on the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth in order to download the admit card. A security code will also appear while registering in the account and downloading admit card.

PUNJAB POLICE CONSTABLE 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD

1- Visit the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in

2- On homepage, select the recruitment tab and then click on the constable tab.

3- Enter the registration number and date of birth along with security code.

4- Click on the submit button and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Before entering the examination area, candidates must carefully review all the information on their admission cards. Candidates must immediately get in touch with the Punjab Police Department if their admit card contains any mistakes. The admit card will carry the following details:

-Candidate’s name and registration number

-Date of birth

-Exam date, time and venue

-Instructions for the exam

Important exam-related information, including the exam date, time, exam venue, and other instructions, will be included on the admit card. On the day of the exam, candidates must print their admission card and bring it with them to the testing center. The admission card will only be made available online and there is no other way for the candidates to access it.

PUNJAB POLICE CONSTABLE 2023: EXAM PATTERN

Paper 1: This test consists of 100 questions, each worth one mark, on general knowledge, quantitative aptitude and numeracy, mental aptitude and logical reasoning, English language proficiency, Punjabi language proficiency, and digital literacy and awareness.

Paper 2: A necessary qualifying exam in Punjabi at the matriculation level will consist of 50 questions worth one point each, with a passing score of 50%. The grades received for this paper will not be taken into account when evaluating merit.