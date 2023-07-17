Punjab Schools Resuming Classes Today Following A Week Long Rain-Induced Closure

Harjot Singh Bains, the minister of education for Punjab, declared that the state’s schools, which have been shut down since July 10 as a result of nonstop rain and flooding, will resume starting today, July 17. However, Deputy Commissioners have been directed to announce holidays in schools at their respective levels only in the event that the regions are still flooded or the school buildings have been damaged.

Bains put out this statement on his official Twitter handle on July 16. The tweet states, “From tomorrow, Monday 17th July 2023, all schools in Punjab will open as usual. All the Deputy Commissioners of the State are directed to ensure that the premises of Government/Aid/Recognised and Private schools in coordination with the Panchayat, Education, Local Government, Irrigation, Public Works or other Departments are safe for children.”

ਕੱਲ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ 17 ਜੁਲਾਈ 2023 ਤੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਕੂਲ ਆਮ ਵਾਂਗ ਖੁੱਲਣਗੇ।ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਡਿਪਟੀ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਪੰਚਾਇਤ, ਸਿੱਖਿਆ, ਸਥਾਨਕ ਸਰਕਾਰ, ਸਿੰਚਾਈ, ਲੋਕ ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਤੇ ਜਾਂ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਭਾਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਤਾਲਮੇਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣਗੇ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ/ਏਡਿਡ/ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) July 16, 2023

According to the education minister, deputy commissioners have been asked to work hand in hand with panchayats, local bodies, irrigation and the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure that school structures are safe for children. On orders from the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, the government initially declared closure of the schools from July 10 to 13 and the break was then prolonged to July 16 owing to severe rainfall in the state.

Bains further states in the tweet that all school administrations must make sure that their structures are suitable for children of their own level as all aspects of the students’ safety will be the responsibility of the respective school authorities.

They are required by the government to make sure that children are safe on the premises of schools. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioners of the heavily impacted districts will only proclaim holidays for schools if any schools or flooded or any school buildings are compromised.

In the meantime, the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, postponed the reappear examinations for the fifth and eighth grades owing of the state’s floods and severe rain. The board has stated that the revised exam dates would be released soon.