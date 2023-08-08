Punjab Schools to Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Bandh

Schools will be closed in Punjab tomorrow, August 9, due to a state bandh. The Dalit and Christian community in Punjab called for a bandh on Wednesday in solidarity with violent clashes in Manipur, and thus, schools will remain closed tomorrow.

According to reports, the Dalit and Christian community held a press conference together at the Press Club of Jalandhar and formed the Manipur Insaf Morcha, as well as announced a state bandh. The president of the organisation, Surjit Thapar said that on August 9, the movement will be held from 9 am to 5 pm.

Since the beginning of the year, unrest resurfaced in Manipur for multiple reasons. On May 3, violent clashes broke out at various places during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ known as All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM). It was held to oppose the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category.

The Meetei (Meitei) Trade Union filed a writ petition, following which the Manipur High Court acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran had directed the state government to submit the recommendation for inclusion of the community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry.

“The issue of inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list of the Constitution is pending for nearly ten years and above. No satisfactory explanation is forthcoming from the side of the respondent State for not submitting the recommendation for the last 10 years," the HC had said. This later turned into a major controversy and several tribals began protests.

Meanwhile, about a month ago, schools in Punjab were ordered to remain shut due to heavy rains and floods in the state. The district administrations in Punjab had declared a holiday across schools in the state on July 10. The re-appear examination for classes 5, and 8 was also postponed.