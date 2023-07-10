QCI Recruitment 2023 Notification Released, Application for 553 Vacancies to Begin on July 14

The Quality Council of India (QCI) will start accepting applications for Examiner of Patents and Design (Group A) posts soon. Candidates will be able to apply for the examiner posts via the official website of QCI at qcin.org. The online registration process will begin on July 14 and will conclude on August 4.

As per the recruitment notice, the e-admit card will be released on August 14 and the preliminary exam will be held on September 3. The main examination will be conducted on October 1. Through this recruitment drive, the Quality Council of India will fill up a total of 553 vacancies in the organisation.

QCI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Bio-Technology – 50

Bio-Chemistry – 20

Food Technology – 15

Chemistry – 56

Polymer Science and Technology – 9

Bio-Medical Engineering – 53

Electronics & Communication – 108

Electrical Engineering – 29

Computer Science and Information Technology – 63

Physics – 30

Civil Engineering – 9

Mechanical Engineering – 99

Metallurgical Engineering – 4

Textile Engineering – 8

QCI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 21 years while the maximum age limit is 35 years as on the last date of submission of the online application form.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have bachelor’s and master’s degree in the relevant field.

QCI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories need to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,000. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD/Differently abled (PH) categories as well as women (from all categories) shall pay Rs 500.

QCI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected under three phases or stages. The preliminary examination, the main exam, and the interview. The minimum qualifying marks in the preliminary exam for unreserved category candidates is 30 per cent, OBC/EWS is 25 per cent and 20 per cent for all others. Meanwhile, the medium of exam for preliminary, mains as well as interviews will be in English only. The interview round will be of 100 marks and will test the shortlisted candidates on the topics that were covered in the preliminary and mains exam.

QCI Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will get paid between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. The vacancies are tentative, and may be decreased or increased depending upon the actual requirement at the time of the final appointment, reads the official notice.