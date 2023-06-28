QS World University Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay Best Among Indian Universities, Ranks in Top 150

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has broken into the World’s top 150 varsities and achieved the 149th position in the QS World University Rankings 2024. Last year, IIT Bombay was placed at the 172 position. The QS World University Ranking was released late on Tuesday night.

While IIT Bombay achieved its highest rank ever, this is the first time in eight years that an Indian higher education institution has made it to the top 150 list. The last time this happened was when the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore achieved 147th ranking in 2016.

With 45 Indian universities making place in the latest rankings, up from 41 last year, India is the seventh most-represented country globally and the third in Asia. However, India is one university less in the top 200, compared to last year.

Overall 13 India Universities have slipped down in the QS Rankings. In the QS World University Rankings 2024, IIT Delhi comes in second at 197th position, slipping down from 174th position last year. While IISc was the best Indian institution last year, it fell 70 positions from 155th rank to 225th ranking this year. It now stands as the third-highest-ranked Indian institution.

Some other reputed universities also faced the same feat. While IIT Kanpur fell from 264th to 278th ranking, IIT Madras fell from 250th rank to 285th rank.

The UK-based ranking agency, QS Quacquarelli Symonds has introduced three new indicators — sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network this year, each carrying a weightage of 5 per cent. To accommodate the three new indicators, the weightage assigned to the academic reputation indicator has been lowered from 40 per cent to 30 per cent. Similarly, the emphasis on faculty-student ratio has been decreased from 15 per cent to 10 per cent and the weightage to the employer reputation indicator has been increased from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

IISc had been performing well on the faculty-student ratio (FSR). Due to the decreased weightage, its ranking has been affected since it is primarily a research-focused institution with a lower teaching load compared to the IITs. On the other hand, IIT Bombay has demonstrated excellence in employment reputation and citation per faculty.