QS World University Rankings By Subject: 44 Indian Programmes Features in Top 100

The QS World University Rankings 2023 featured 44 Indian programmes in several disciplines in the top 100 list. Last year, 35 Indian programmes made it to the top 100 rankings. As per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023 by subject list, IIT Bombay’s mathematics programme stands at 92nd place while JNU’s sociology grabbed the 68th spot.

IIT Delhi’s electrical engineering programme made its way into the top 50 and was placed 48th on the list. While the same course offered by IIT Kanpur has been ranked 85th. Furthermore, there were 10 entries from BITS Pilani and two others from OP Jindal university that also made it to the top 100.

The QS rankings rate institutions on the basis of their individual programmes and then compare them to other programmes around the world for the ‘subject ranking’ standard. For the 13th edition of QS subject ranking, universities across the world were ranked in five areas — engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, arts and humanities, natural science and social sciences and management.

The list shows that the 11 declared Institutes of Eminence (IoE) account for 44 per cent of the 355 courses offered by Indian universities that made it to the overall rankings. In the earlier round, there were 299 entries, including 35 among the top 100. The overall ranking covered a total of 54 academic disciplines. As per a statement released by Quacquarelli Symonds, the top Indian universities performed well in the fields of chemistry, biological sciences, computer science, business studies, and physics.

“Jawaharlal Nehru University breaks into the world’s top 100 in sociology, taking 68th place, showing a rise of 33 places. The University of Delhi also joins the world’s top echelon in sociology, in rank 91,” the QS ranking subject mentioned.

The dentistry programme that is offered by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai also grabbed the title of the best-performing institution for the second consecutive year among Indian institutes. It secured the 13th rank globally. In 2022, Saveetha Institute was ranked 18th.

