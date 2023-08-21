Ragging is a Serious Issue, Jadavpur University Must Follow UGC Regulations: Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has found that the second reply sent by Jadavpur University “unsatisfactory". “Ragging is a serious issue, and JU must follow UGC regulations in letter and spirit to provide a safe environment for our students," chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told News18.com. He further added that the UGC will soon be writing to JU again for a detailed explanation and action.

A total of 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with the death of a first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University. On Sunday, a city court remanded a former student of varsity, the 13th arrest in the case, to police custody till August 24. Police have filed a case under Section 353 (use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC against the accused, the state prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the UGC had made certain suggestions on the anti-ragging system which includes the installation of CCTV cameras, a separate cell to deal with ragging cases, and a communication facility among others.

“The University Grants Commission has sought a response from the university on what steps it has taken to implement these suggestions. The UGC has taken the matter seriously, and we have also taken it seriously. The university’s report to the commission was not satisfactory,” Pradhan said, adding that there is no place for ragging in our educational institutions.

The anti-ragging committee of Jadavpur University had earlier submitted a report to UGC after it held talks with the hostel, university authorities, and students before compiling the report. Another internal inquiry committee, formed by the university, has also recorded the statements of all stakeholders.

After the first letter written by JU to UGC, the commission said the first response was generic and did not have specific details on the preventive measures the varsity will be taking. “We have asked JU to inform us if the provisions of UGC regulation on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions, 2009 are implemented in the university," UGC said.

— with PTI inputs